Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $90.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.9231.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th.

Textron Price Performance

TXT opened at $90.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Textron by 57.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Textron by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Textron by 79.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the third quarter worth about $2,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

