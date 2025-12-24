Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,097,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,015,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,867,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 276.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,627,000 after buying an additional 955,284 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $101,294,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,673,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $426,303,000 after buying an additional 615,014 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.33 and a 12-month high of $114.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

