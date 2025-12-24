Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK Stock Holdings Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 172.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,432 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 38.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 86.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUK opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93. Prudential Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

PUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Public (NYSE: PUK) is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London?headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long?term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third?party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast?growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

