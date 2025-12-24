Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $259.64 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.25 and a 1-year high of $316.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.11 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 45.46%.During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (down from $304.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long?term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.