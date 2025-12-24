Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 718.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Boston Beer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 11.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Boston Beer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $194.42 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.34 and a 12-month high of $306.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.07. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.47. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $537.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-9.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, Director Michael Spillane sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.78, for a total transaction of $642,033.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,269.06. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $248.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Boston Beer

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc (NYSE: SAM) is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer’s flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.