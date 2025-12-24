Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,452 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 89.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 242.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.73. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $81.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $133.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 9,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $731,829.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 61,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,185.60. This represents a 13.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $65,517.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 104,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,602.72. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 19,105 shares of company stock worth $1,369,590 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

