Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stake in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,459,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,810,000 after buying an additional 1,058,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,551,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,200,000 after acquiring an additional 107,717 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,878,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,382,000 after purchasing an additional 366,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,337,000 after purchasing an additional 110,567 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,449,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,542,000 after purchasing an additional 167,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of POR opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. Portland General Electric Company has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.64 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Portland General Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POR

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.