Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Position in Kellanova $K

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syquant Capital Sas lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 1,143,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,948,000 after buying an additional 632,168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 6.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth $364,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 4.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Kellanova by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 107,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Weiss Ratings cut Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Kellanova Price Performance

K stock opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.10. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a global consumer foods company formed from the reorganization of the historic Kellogg business. The company focuses on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of packaged food products across several categories, with an emphasis on snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen breakfast and other convenience foods. Kellanova’s operations draw on a long consumer-brands heritage and a portfolio designed to reach everyday retail and snack occasions around the world.

Kellanova’s activities include product development, manufacturing, marketing and global supply-chain management for branded food products.

