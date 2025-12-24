Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,410,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,586,653,000 after acquiring an additional 138,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,021,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,403,615,000 after purchasing an additional 950,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $934,100,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,606,000 after purchasing an additional 42,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,384,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WAT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.19.

Waters Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WAT stock opened at $383.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.44 and a 200-day moving average of $334.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $275.05 and a 52-week high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Waters had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.