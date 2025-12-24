Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA stock opened at $604.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $542.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.43. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $616.34.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.53. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.50.

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

