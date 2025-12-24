Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 18,296 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 37,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $160,470.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,041.84. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.70.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $92.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Principal Financial Group, commonly known as Principal, is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The firm provides a broad range of retirement, investment management and insurance solutions for individual, employer and institutional clients. Its core businesses include retirement plan services and recordkeeping, asset management, and life and disability insurance, supported by distribution through employers, financial advisors and direct channels.

On the retirement side, Principal offers 401(k) and other workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts and annuity products designed to help clients accumulate and manage retirement savings.

