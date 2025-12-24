Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 22,014 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF $SDIV

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 51,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 794.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

