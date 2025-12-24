Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,511 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $943.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $967.19 and a 200-day moving average of $864.06. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 71.22% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.97, for a total transaction of $89,697.00. Following the sale, the director owned 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,109.22. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 3,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.23, for a total value of $3,559,434.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,208,545.90. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,516 shares of company stock valued at $80,331,635. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,074.58.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

