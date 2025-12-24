Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 41,985 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April $UAPR

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,985 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of BATS UAPR opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $222.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

