Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF $XMLV

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,185 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 193,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $766.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF
- The boring AI play that could pay up to $4,290 monthly
- Trump’s “real estate deal for America” explained
- Put $1,000 into this stock by Jan 1 [Not NVDA]
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Trump Did WHAT??
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.