Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 101,830 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF $SPMB

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,830 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 185.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 622.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 437.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $22.72.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.