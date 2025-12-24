Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,673 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,798,000 after buying an additional 613,909 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,679,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,598,000 after acquiring an additional 165,201 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in LPL Financial by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,701,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,249 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,442,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,745,000 after purchasing an additional 926,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,872,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,037,000 after purchasing an additional 108,233 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $564,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,729.10. This trade represents a 8.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Steinmeier sold 5,058 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.99, for a total transaction of $1,876,467.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,852.74. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,138 shares of company stock worth $2,983,353. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JMP Securities set a $475.00 price objective on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $374.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.61 and its 200 day moving average is $359.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.83 and a 1 year high of $403.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.35%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm’s product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.