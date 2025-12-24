Jay Wright Sells 30,000 Shares of Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Stock

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jay Wright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,134,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,491,721.65. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Castellum Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of CTM stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Castellum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $97.45 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of -9.87.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castellum

About Castellum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Castellum in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Castellum by 135.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 77,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 44,569 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castellum during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Castellum during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Castellum by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 135,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Castellum AB is a Sweden?based real estate company specializing in the ownership, management and development of commercial properties. The company’s primary focus is on office premises and logistics facilities situated in attractive growth regions across Sweden and the broader Öresund area. With a strategic emphasis on long?term leases and strong tenant relationships, Castellum aims to deliver stable rental income and capital appreciation over time.

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Castellum has grown through a combination of land acquisitions, property development and selective portfolio divestments.

