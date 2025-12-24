Jay Wright Sells 30,000 Shares of Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Stock

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jay Wright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,134,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,491,721.65. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Castellum Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of CTM stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Castellum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $97.45 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of -9.87.
Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter.
About Castellum
Castellum AB is a Sweden?based real estate company specializing in the ownership, management and development of commercial properties. The company’s primary focus is on office premises and logistics facilities situated in attractive growth regions across Sweden and the broader Öresund area. With a strategic emphasis on long?term leases and strong tenant relationships, Castellum aims to deliver stable rental income and capital appreciation over time.
Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Castellum has grown through a combination of land acquisitions, property development and selective portfolio divestments.
