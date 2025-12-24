BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF $LCTU Stake Boosted by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 81,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LCTU opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $75.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions. LCTU was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

