Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 716,786 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 148,828,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,522,000 after buying an additional 16,705,846 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,574,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,154,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,163 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,199,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,359 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,816,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 612,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a UK-based banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of retail, commercial and insurance products. Its principal consumer-facing brands include Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, through which it offers current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards and personal loans. The group also delivers services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger corporate clients, supplying business accounts, lending, payments and cash-management solutions.

In addition to core banking, Lloyds operates a significant wealth and insurance arm under the Scottish Widows brand, offering life insurance, pensions, investment and retirement planning products.

