Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF $PSC Position Increased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,253 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000.

NASDAQ PSC opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

