Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,485,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 879.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,031,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,070 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,040,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,403,000 after purchasing an additional 496,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $66,132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 27.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,542,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,368,000 after buying an additional 331,283 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wix.com from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.67.

Wix.com Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of WIX stock opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $247.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.19.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company’s software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

