Jennifer Michaelson Sells 1,345 Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $13,463.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,676.35. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Michaelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 18th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 2,898 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $28,023.66.

On Monday, December 15th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 995 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $11,840.50.

On Friday, December 12th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 2,148 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $26,592.24.

On Monday, November 24th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $49,200.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3%

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $590.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.10. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.18. Equities analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGEM. Zacks Research upgraded Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. New Street Research set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 44.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

