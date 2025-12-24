Jennifer Kimball Sells 494 Shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $74,791.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,789.40. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WEX Stock Down 1.2%

WEX stock opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $188.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.51.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.14. WEX had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 10.81%.The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.960 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 15.760-15.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of WEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WEX from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WEX from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEX

Institutional Trading of WEX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 282.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 368.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 162.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.