Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF $PXF Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 113.9% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

PXF opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.65. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

