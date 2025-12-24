Analyzing Guess? (NYSE:GES) and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Guess? and Gildan Activewear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Guess? alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guess? 0 5 0 0 2.00 Gildan Activewear 0 2 12 1 2.93

Guess? presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.03%. Gildan Activewear has a consensus price target of $74.46, suggesting a potential upside of 18.04%. Given Gildan Activewear’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gildan Activewear is more favorable than Guess?.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

61.7% of Guess? shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of Guess? shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Guess? has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gildan Activewear has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guess? and Gildan Activewear”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guess? $3.00 billion 0.29 $60.42 million $1.11 15.09 Gildan Activewear $3.27 billion 3.57 $400.86 million $3.13 20.15

Gildan Activewear has higher revenue and earnings than Guess?. Guess? is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gildan Activewear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Guess? and Gildan Activewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guess? 2.56% 16.11% 3.04% Gildan Activewear 14.13% 35.53% 13.06%

Dividends

Guess? pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Gildan Activewear pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Guess? pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gildan Activewear pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guess? has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Gildan Activewear has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Guess? is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats Guess? on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to design, manufacture, and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kids’ and infants’ apparel, outerwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories, as well as to wholesale partners to operate and sell products through licensed retail stores. The company markets its products under the GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels, as well as through its retail websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands. The company also offers hosiery products comprising athletic; dress; and casual, liner, therapeutic, and workwear socks under the Gildan, Under Armour, GoldToe, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, All Pro, and GoldTeo Edition TM brands. In addition, it provides men's and boys' underwear products, and ladies panties under the Gildan and Gildan Platinum brands. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, screen printers, and embellishers, as well as to retailers and lifestyle brand companies. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

