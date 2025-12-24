Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives $50.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.88. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.06 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 22.26%.The company had revenue of $210.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other news, CEO Chang Liu sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $238,829.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,016,022.72. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,490. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 38,755 shares of company stock worth $1,820,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5,438.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 319.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol CATY. Its principal subsidiary, Cathay Bank, provides a full suite of financial services to commercial, institutional and retail clients. As a community-focused institution, the company emphasizes relationship banking and tailored solutions for businesses and individuals.

Founded in 1962 by a group of Chinese American entrepreneurs, Cathay has expanded from a single branch operation in downtown Los Angeles into one of the largest Asian-American banks in the United States.

