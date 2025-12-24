Analyzing Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) & Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF)

Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF – Get Free Report) and Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Quaterra Resources has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quaterra Resources and Dakota Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaterra Resources N/A -6.27% -6.15% Dakota Gold N/A -37.64% -35.60%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaterra Resources N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Dakota Gold N/A N/A -$36.45 million ($0.25) -24.48

This table compares Quaterra Resources and Dakota Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Quaterra Resources and Dakota Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaterra Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dakota Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dakota Gold has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.57%. Given Dakota Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold is more favorable than Quaterra Resources.

Summary

Dakota Gold beats Quaterra Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Groundhog and Quaterra’s Yerington Copper projects. The company was founded on May 11, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

