Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild Redb raised Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sandvik from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $32.36 on Friday. Sandvik has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Sandvik had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandvik will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sandvik by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandvik by 15.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandvik by 24.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik by 3,795.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS: SDVKY) is a global engineering group headquartered in Sandviken, Sweden, with roots dating back to 1862 when it was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson. The company designs, manufactures and services advanced products and solutions for the mining and construction industries, metalworking and material technology markets. Sandvik serves customers worldwide with a broad portfolio of industrial products, equipment and aftermarket services.

Sandvik’s core activities span three broad areas: metal-cutting and machining solutions, mining and rock excavation equipment, and specialty materials and components.

