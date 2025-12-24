VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Receives $5.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.8333.

VFS has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, September 5th.

VinFast Auto stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. VinFast Auto has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $718.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21,712.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that VinFast Auto will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VinFast Auto by 132.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,826 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in VinFast Auto by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

VinFast Auto, founded in 2017 as a subsidiary of Vietnam’s Vingroup, specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of electric vehicles and related mobility solutions. Headquartered in Haiphong, Vietnam, the company operates an integrated production complex that houses research and development, manufacturing and assembly facilities. Backed by Vingroup founder Pham Nhat Vuong, VinFast has rapidly expanded its product line from its first electric SUV, the VF e34, launched in late 2021, to a diverse portfolio of battery electric cars and electric scooters.

The company’s vehicle lineup includes the VF 8 and VF 9 sport utility vehicles, as well as electric passenger cars tailored for markets in Asia, North America and Europe.

