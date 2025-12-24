Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) vs. Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Financial Survey

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 1 5 4 1 2.45 Sportradar Group 1 3 14 2 2.85

Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus target price of $11.17, indicating a potential downside of 6.45%. Sportradar Group has a consensus target price of $31.56, indicating a potential upside of 36.55%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Topgolf Callaway Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands -37.06% -0.13% -0.04% Sportradar Group 7.84% 9.97% 3.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Sportradar Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $4.24 billion 0.52 -$1.45 billion ($8.19) -1.46 Sportradar Group $1.20 billion 5.78 $36.95 million $0.32 72.22

Sportradar Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Topgolf Callaway Brands. Topgolf Callaway Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Topgolf Callaway Brands on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brands. The Active Lifestyle segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage, and accessories under the TravisMathew brand; and footwear, belts, hats, facemasks, sunglasses, socks, and underwear under the Cuater by TravisMathew brand. This segment also provides storage and travel gear for sport and personal use, such as backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel comprising jackets, trousers, dresses, skirts, and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories under the Jack Wolfskin brand. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, mass merchants, department stores, third-party distributors, and mail order stores, as well as directly to consumers through its retail stores and websites. The company was formerly known as Callaway Golf Company and changed its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. in September 2022. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland.

