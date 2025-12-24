American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives $126.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.8684.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of American Electric Power
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co raised its position in American Electric Power by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Electric Power Price Performance
American Electric Power stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $124.80.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 17.23%.The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Electric Power Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.
American Electric Power Company Profile
American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.
Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Electric Power
- The boring AI play that could pay up to $4,290 monthly
- Trump’s “real estate deal for America” explained
- A month before the crash
- Put $1,000 into this stock by Jan 1 [Not NVDA]
- Trump Did WHAT??
Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.