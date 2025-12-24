Analysts Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Target Price at $128.64

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.6364.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPM. Mizuho cut their price target on RPM International from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RPM International from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th.

In other news, Director Salvatore D. Fazzolari sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $40,376.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,303.26. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 48.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 277.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 65,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. RPM International has a 12 month low of $95.28 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.02.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. RPM International had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company’s Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

