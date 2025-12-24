Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $136.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.5833.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Landstar System from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Landstar System from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.
Landstar System stock opened at $144.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Landstar System has a one year low of $119.32 and a one year high of $179.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.85.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 142.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar’s proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.
Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.
