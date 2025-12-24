Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $18.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.6364.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler set a $16.00 target price on Liberty Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LBRT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Stock Up 1.4%

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,575,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771,724 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 28.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,809,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,007 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 21.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,967,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,062,000 after purchasing an additional 529,023 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 1,529.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,753,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,976,000 after buying an additional 2,584,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Liberty Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,438,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after buying an additional 290,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $947.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.