PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) versus CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Critical Review

Profitability

This table compares PURE Bioscience and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PURE Bioscience -110.91% N/A -377.91% CompuMed 2.27% 4.83% 3.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PURE Bioscience and CompuMed”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PURE Bioscience $2.20 million 2.35 -$2.40 million ($0.03) -1.54 CompuMed $6.22 million 0.70 $30,000.00 $0.12 27.25

Volatility & Risk

CompuMed has higher revenue and earnings than PURE Bioscience. PURE Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompuMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PURE Bioscience has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CompuMed beats PURE Bioscience on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds. It offers SDC-based disinfecting and sanitizing products, including PURE Hard Surface, a food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant; PURE Control, a food contact processing aid for fresh produce and raw poultry; PURE Multi-Purpose and Floor Cleaner Concentrate to clean various resilient surfaces, including floors, glass, and food contact surfaces; and PURE Multi-Purpose Hi-Foam Cleaner Concentrate to clean stainless steel equipment, resilient floors, walls, and painted surfaces. The company also provides Axen30, a hard surface disinfectant; Axenohl, an antimicrobial formulation for use as a raw material ingredient in the manufacturing of consumer and commercial disinfecting and sanitizing products; and SILVÉRION, an antimicrobial formulation that is used against bacteria, viruses, yeasts, and molds. PURE Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

