Brokerages Set Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Price Target at $47.17

Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.5455.

POR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Portland General Electric from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th.

Shares of POR stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.64 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,291.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

