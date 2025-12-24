Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $75.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.4545.

Several analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 25th.

NYSE QSR opened at $68.90 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $73.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

In other news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $773,404.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,859.83. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 5,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $376,674.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 460,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,644,564.62. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 131,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,973 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 26.3% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 111,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,169,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

