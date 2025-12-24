Head-To-Head Analysis: Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) versus Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movano has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Fulgent Genetics and Movano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 1 1 2 0 2.25 Movano 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.82%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than Movano.

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Movano”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $315.55 million 2.66 -$42.71 million ($1.39) -19.54 Movano $1.01 million 6.74 -$23.73 million ($10.83) -0.76

Movano has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fulgent Genetics. Fulgent Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Movano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics -13.62% -2.55% -2.36% Movano -3,409.60% -647.91% -225.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Movano shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Movano on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases. Its therapeutic development solutions focus on developing drug candidates for treating a range of cancers using a nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform to enhance the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The company operates picture genetics platform, which includes gene probes, data suppression and comparison algorithms, adaptive learning software, and proprietary laboratory information management systems that helps customers to identify health markers in their personal DNA. It serves insurance, hospitals, medical institutions, other laboratories, governmental bodies, payors, municipalities and large corporations, and patients. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in El Monte, California.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. It develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) for blood pressure or continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

