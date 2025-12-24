Brokers Offer Predictions for Macy’s’ Q3 Earnings (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:MFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q3 2028 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on M. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.44. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45.

Macy’s (NYSE:MGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Macy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.20 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 41.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 103,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,771.12. This trade represents a 62.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.20%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy’s brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The company’s retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy’s seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company’s product assortment spans men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

