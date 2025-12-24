Analysts Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price at $191.49

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.4909.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.91. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 998,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,224,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,595,478,000 after purchasing an additional 279,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,836,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

