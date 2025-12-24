Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $34.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.8571.

BEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Desjardins raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE BEP opened at $27.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.11. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.22. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 3.52%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BEP, the partnership focuses on generating clean electricity from a diversified mix of hydroelectric, wind, solar and energy storage facilities. As part of the Brookfield Asset Management group, Brookfield Renewable leverages a long-term, asset-backed approach to investing in sustainable energy projects that support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The company’s platform encompasses approximately 23,000 megawatts of installed capacity across four continents.

