Analysts Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Target Price at $3.60

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGNX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.52. MacroGenics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.75. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.30% and a negative net margin of 59.46%.The firm had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 1,017,726 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 97,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody–based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company leverages proprietary Fc engineering technologies to enhance immune engagement and extend the activity of its antibodies. Since its founding in 2000, MacroGenics has advanced several product candidates through clinical trials, most notably margetuximab, a HER2-targeted antibody designed to improve outcomes in patients with HER2-positive breast cancer.

Central to MacroGenics’ research platform are its ADAPTIR and Trident bispecific antibody technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.