Brokerages Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price at $40.41

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.4091.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $39.03 on Friday. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. CarGurus had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 16.41%.The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.250 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.670 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $42,955.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,826.86. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Trevisan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 655,483 shares in the company, valued at $24,252,871. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,226 shares of company stock worth $1,850,682. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $70,856,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CarGurus by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,537,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,254,000 after buying an additional 942,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,636,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,773,000 after buying an additional 594,670 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 835,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,314,000 after buying an additional 542,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,270,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company’s core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

