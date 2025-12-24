Analysts Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Target Price at $35.78

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.7778.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial set a $32.00 price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th.

AGIO stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 895.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 3,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $145,023.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,049.84. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 3,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $134,247.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,399.90. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,553 shares of company stock valued at $305,001. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $133,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company’s scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios’s lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

