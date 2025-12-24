Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) Receives $9.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBX shares. UBS Group set a $4.00 price target on Wallbox and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Wallbox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBX opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, offering hardware and software designed to simplify and optimize the charging experience for residential, commercial and public applications. The company’s product lineup includes smart home chargers, DC fast chargers for fleet and commercial use, and energy management systems that integrate with solar panels and battery storage. Through its myWallbox software platform, users can remotely monitor and control charging sessions, track energy consumption and set custom charging schedules.

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Wallbox has expanded its operations across Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, establishing regional offices and service centers to support customers and channel partners.

