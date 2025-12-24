MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBXFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of MBX Biosciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MBX Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

MBX Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ MBX opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.44. MBX Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.75.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven L. Hoerter acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 468,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,298.28. This trade represents a 4.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 706,666 shares of company stock valued at $12,537,788.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MBX Biosciences by 4,131.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences by 102.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

