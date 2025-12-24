Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:CDE opened at $19.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.33. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $554.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 74.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Coeur Mining by 7,011.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining’s portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

