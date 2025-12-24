Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $110.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of TPB opened at $106.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.89. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $51.48 and a 1-year high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.42 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

In other news, Director Stephen Usher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,675. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Edward Glazek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $3,307,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 127,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,012,171.58. The trade was a 19.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,220 shares of company stock worth $9,958,542. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4D Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth $5,647,000. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth about $2,114,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth about $412,000. AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,410,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 44,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc (NYSE: TPB) is a U.S.-based consumer products company focused on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of smokeless tobacco, vaping and cigar products. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the company serves retail outlets across all 50 states through a direct-store-delivery network and select third-party distributors. Turning Point Brands operates two reporting segments—Smokeless Products and Cigar—and leverages its logistics capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of brands and SKUs.

In its Smokeless Products segment, Turning Point Brands produces moist smokeless tobacco under leading brand names such as Grizzly, Kodiak and Stoker’s.

