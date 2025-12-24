H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. HSBC raised shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Get H World Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HTHT

H World Group Stock Up 0.5%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HTHT stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H World Group has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in H World Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in H World Group by 575.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in H World Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About H World Group

(Get Free Report)

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.